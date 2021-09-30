West Newton oil and drilling expansion plans refused
Plans to allow one of the biggest onshore drilling sites in the UK have been refused.
Rathlin Energy's bid to add six more wells to its site near West Newton in East Yorkshire was turned down despite being recommended for approval.
The proposal had attracted more than 1,000 objections with people arguing it undermined the council's climate emergency declaration.
East Riding of Yorkshire councillors voted seven to five against the plans.
Opponents had argued that the development would see a spike in lorry traffic on narrow, rural roads and have a huge impact on the countryside.
Speaking at a planning meeting, councillor John Holtby, for mid Holderness, said "totally inadequate" transport arrangements had been proposed and people would be disrupted by lorries carrying "hazardous substances" through the area.
He added: "Please be assured that residents of Holderness are not happy to be invaded by a fossil fuel business that operates entirely away from the climate emergency that was declared by the council."
Protesters had gathered ahead of the meeting and said they had been fighting the plans for several years.
They said the site expansion would have contributed to carbon emissions through its construction, production and transportation operations.
There would have also been up to 60 HGV movements a day during its construction.
One campaigner, Pip Hockey, said the decision was "unbelievable".
"Some of the people here have put such an effort into getting independent reports, planners reports and it seems like they have actually listened because there were good grounds to refuse.
"They've finally done the right thing. It's amazing."
