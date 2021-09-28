Neighbours rally in wake of Humberston and Thorngumbald 'tornado'
A clean-up operation is under way after what was described as a "mini tornado" hit two east coast villages.
Residents in Humberston, near Cleethorpes, and in Thorngumbald, near Hull, said they were hit by the unusual weather event on Monday morning.
There were reports of vehicles being flipped, flying bins and a garage roof being ripped off.
One resident in Thorngumbald captured the moment of impact on a CCTV camera.
"I just saw like everyone's trees, bins and chimneys and I pulled up outside the front and saw my chimney and a hole in my roof," Jacquie Grindell said.
"I came in here and just watched a video of it from the camera and I just saw the roof fly off the top of the garage and come straight through here [the conservatory]."
"We were all just gobsmacked - we couldn't believe what had happened," she said.
However, she said the response from neighbours had been amazing.
"They were absolutely great - they all chipped in and rallied round."
Ken Waller, who has lived in the village for more than 30 years, said he had never seen anything like it.
Meanwhile, in Humberston, about 15 miles away on the other side of the Humber estuary, people have also come together to clean up the debris left by the freak weather event.
Gary Fox, whose motorhome was flipped over, said someone had mentioned a mini-tornado and "thought it was a joke".
"Then I just saw my poor little van on its side," he said.
"I've only had it nine months and had it out twice - it's only done 26,000 miles."
Mr Fox, who was not there at the time, said he was told it was like something from a film, with the van just lifted into the air and "plonked back down".
"It was lucky no-one was around - it's a miracle," he added.
