Grimsby Minster: Councillor ticked off over broken clock
- Published
The broken clock on a Grimsby landmark is setting a "bad example" for the coastal town's visitors, a councillor has claimed.
The hands on Grimsby Minster's dial have been stuck at just after twelve o'clock for more than a year.
Tim Mickleburgh, of North East Lincolnshire Council, called for urgent repairs to stop people coming to the town leaving with a negative view.
The Minster has been contacted for a comment.
The St James' Square area around the church has undergone a £1.8m revamp to encourage the public to spend time there, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Speaking at a council Tourism and Visitor Economy Scrutiny Panel meeting, Labour councillor Mr Mickleburgh said: "A lot of money has been spent around St James' Square, but the clock still isn't working.
"When people come from all over, such as when they did for the memorial service for Austin Mitchell, it doesn't look good if the clock isn't working - it's a bad example."
An officer for the Conservative-run council said the Minster was hoping to get the clock working again, but the project was expensive due to the amount of scaffolding that would be required.
