'Mini tornado' rips through Humberston and Thorngumbald
- Published
Freak winds described as a "mini tornado" have damaged houses and overturned vehicles on the east coast.
Residents in Humberston, near Cleethorpes, and in Thorngumbald, near Hull, said they were hit by the unusual weather event on Monday morning.
Humberston resident Bob Salt said: "It was really frightening, with "tiles and bins flying all over the place".
He said the sound of his neighbour's motorhome flipping over sounded like "a bomb going off".
Mr Salt said he had been in his front room when it happened and he suddenly "heard a sort of whoosh".
"It all happened so quickly," he said.
"We haven't got a fence or wall left - it's been blown away," he added.
Meanwhile, people living in Thorngumbald, near Hull, about 15 miles across the other side of the Humber estuary, reported similar problems.
Local resident Ken told BBC Radio Humberside: "I've just been out taking my dog for a walk... and we've had a mini tornado in two of the roads in Thorngumbald.
He said chimney pots had been ripped off, a garage roof blown away and a caravan overturned.
He said it had caused "quite a mess", although the damage had been confined to just a small area of the village.
