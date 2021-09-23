Rape victim with criminal record denied compensation
- Published
A rape victim denied compensation because of her criminal record has accused the government of shunning her.
The woman, a former addict, was jailed for 17 months but said she no longer takes drugs and has a job.
The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) refused payment due to her convictions.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said reductions of refusals to pay reflected "the harm offenders have done to society".
The case has been taken up by Hull West MP Emma Hardy, who criticised the woman's "unfair" treatment.
Ms Hardy raised the matter last week in Parliament and said she would be having a meeting with the minister responsible for safeguarding women and girls.
The Labour MP said CICA needed to show "more leeway and flexibility" and to "actually look at the victim".
"Because she's had a past and she's served her time," she said.
"She's cleaned herself up and she's moved on with her life, but because she's had this in her past doesn't make her less of a person, less of a woman and therefore not entitled to compensation."
The woman said she understood "society's anger at anyone that commits crime" but said that people can change and the compensation scheme should reflect that.
"Essentially, this policy is saying if somebody goes to prison for not paying their TV Licence, which does happen, then are blinded the next day by a mugger they're not entitled to compensation," she said.
"I feel I am shunned by the government for my past and actually to be frank they're saying that because I committed crimes in my past I deserved to be raped."
The criminal compensation scheme applies to people who are the victim of a violent crime, or witnessed an attack on a loved one.
Usually an award will not be made if a person has an unspent conviction for an offence which resulted in a prison sentence. An unspent conviction is one that still remains on a person's criminal record.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the CICA scheme had paid out more than £150m last year as well as an extra £40m to support services for victims of rape and domestic abuse.
"Rape and sexual assault are abhorrent crimes and we are clear that victims should receive the support they need," the spokesperson said.
"Unspent convictions can lead to reduced or withheld compensation to reflect the harm offenders have done to society."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.