Teenager charged with attempted murder of boy in Hull
- Published
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife after a 14-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in the street.
The victim was attacked in Woodbine Close, Hull, on Tuesday evening, Humberside Police said.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.
Two other people arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail, police said.
Meanwhile, a third person has been released under investigation.
Police said the injured boy was "recovering well" and officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
