Uninsured driver Ben George jailed over fatal Hull hit-and-run
- Published
An uninsured and unlicensed driver has been jailed for over nine years after he killed a cyclist in a hit-and-run collision earlier this year.
Jeffrey David, 56, died in hospital in January after he was fatally injured in the crash on County Road North, Hull.
Ben George, 30, who was driving an Audi A4, left Mr David on the roadside and fled the scene after the collision.
George was sentenced at Hull Crown Court to nine and a half years in jail after earlier pleading guilty.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 years and four months.
George, 30, of Higham Close, Hull, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death while driving without a licence.
Sgt Rob Mazingham, from Humberside Police, speaking after the sentencing, said Mr David's family had "endured unimaginable pain" since their loss.
"Ben George has to live with knowledge that he has changed a family's life forever", he added.
