Bridlington Kite Festival: Thousands flock to postponed event
- Published
Dozens of kite-flying enthusiasts have taken part in a festival that was rearranged during the pandemic.
More than 100 kites, including a teddy bear, a stingray and a 100m-long dragon, have featured at the Bridlington Kite Festival.
Upwards of 8,000 visitors travelled to the East Yorkshire town from across the UK, organisers said.
The postponed 2021 event has seen the highest turnout ever, following last year's cancellation.
The 100m-long dragon was made by hand in Bali, according to owner Malcolm Goodman.
He brought it to the Sewerby Fields show in only its second outing.
The eighth instalment of the festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, with the 2021 event being rescheduled from May.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.