Thieves steal mouthwash worth £25,000 in Lincolnshire raid
Thieves who made a clean getaway after stealing more than £25,000 worth of mouthwash and chewing gum are being sought by police.
The trio took a haulage container filled with 48 pallets of the dental products in a raid on a locked compound in Stallingborough, Lincolnshire.
CCTV footage shows two men breaking through a gate before driving away with their hygienic haul.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Video of the raid, on 16 April, shows two men emerge from a truck driven by a third suspect.
They approach the gate before using an angle grinder to get through, and the tractor unit is then used to ram through an inner barrier.
It is later seen pulling out of the compound with the haulage container attached.
Det Con Wayne Martin, of Humberside Police, said the trailer, fitted with false plates, was found on Sheffield's Yarra industrial estate on 29 June without the container.
Of the two men visible on the footage, he said one, wearing a high-vis waist coat "appears not to be able to use his right arm".
