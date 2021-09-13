Trans man says confusion caused cervical screening delay
- Published
A transgender man has said confusion over his gender caused a delay in receiving a hospital appointment after an abnormal cervical screening result.
Jamie, 29, from Hull, began his medical transition aged 18, but opted to retain his cervix.
When referred to hospital after the screening, it was questioned why a man needed an appointment, he said.
The NHS group responsible for screenings said it was sorry to hear about Jamie's recent experience.
Jamie said the nurse who referred him to hospital following the check in late 2020 wrote an accompanying paragraph explaining he was trans.
"I think the hospital had said 'Why have you sent us this guy?' and she said 'Haven't you read the paragraph that came with it? This is a trans man, he still has a vagina, he needs screening'.
"It had to go through multiple managers to accept and understand it," he said.
Jamie said the confusion over his gender led to a three-month wait for results - not the usual two weeks.
His results came back negative, despite the delay in receiving the appointment.
Official guidelines on cervical screening:
- Anyone with a cervix, aged between 25 and 64, is eligible for cervical screening
- It's not a test for cancer, it's a test to help prevent cancer
- If you're registered with a GP as female, you will be routinely invited
- If you're registered with a GP as male, you will not be invited
- Trans men can contact their GP to arrange to book a screening
Source: NHS
The Hull Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is responsible for cervical screening, said while it could not comment on individual cases it was sorry to hear about Jamie's experience and thanked him for bringing it to their attention.
"Trans men who still have a cervix should have cervical screening to help prevent cervical cancer," the CCG said.
"They may need to ask their GP practice for an appointment and ask that their preferences are recorded in their notes."
However, NHS guidance says a trans man registered with a GP as male will not usually receive automatic invitations.
Only women aged over 25 are automatically sent reminders to book an appointment.
Jamie said his case highlighted the issue that trans men and non-binary individuals who have a cervix were not routinely called for screening.
"There is no notification to tell me I need a screening, so it's something I need to manage myself," Jamie said.
He said because screening was normally done every three years "it's really easy to forget".
"That's why women are sent letters," he said.
"Everyone that needs a screening needs that reminder and that will prompt more people to go."
Imogen Pinnell, from charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, said there was a need for healthcare professionals to be better educated about the issue "so they are able to better support transgender and non-binary people with a cervix".
"Because so often the experience someone has at an appointment will be what determines if they go back in future", she added.
'Could save your life'
Public Health England said it had worked closely with the LGBT community to produce a guide to help trans people understand what screening is available.
"We have promoted the guide to LGBT groups to help trans people access the most appropriate screening for them," they added.
Jamie said he wanted screening invitations to be sent to everyone who required them.
"No-one is going to say cervical screening is nice, and there is that extra layer of why it is uncomfortable for a trans person.
"But, for a few minutes of being uncomfortable, that could save your life."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.