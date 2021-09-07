Bridlington assault: Andrew Turner dies eight days after attack
A man who was attacked in a seaside town last month has died in hospital.
Andrew Turner, 58, from Bridlington, was assaulted near The Crescent and Marlborough Terrace in the town at 01:15 BST on 26 August, police said.
He sustained what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries but died on Friday. Humberside Police has launched a murder investigation.
A 19-year-old woman is currently on bail after being charged in connection with the assault.
She was charged with a section 18 grievous bodily harm offence shortly after the attack, a force spokesman said.
Humberside Police added: "Our thoughts are with Andrew's family and friends at this difficult time."
