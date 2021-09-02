Driffield mural divides opinion over lack of diversity
A mural designed as a tribute to shop staff who worked through the pandemic has been criticised because it "screams welcome to our white town".
Driffield Town Council said the artwork depicted well-known personalities who worked at independent businesses.
However, some residents took to social media to point out it failed to represent anyone with disabilities or from ethnic minority backgrounds.
The council said the temporary work was "an attempt to boost the town".
The temporary Wall of Fame in Middle Street North features local shopkeepers, restaurant owners and other personalities and has been placed on a fence to screen the site of a new care home.
The town's mayor, Matt Rogers, said it was hoped it would "attract more visitors and shoppers" while the building work took place, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Writing on the council's Facebook page, Kerrie Woodhouse-Dove, said although she liked the idea it could have been "a little more inclusive".
"It just screams welcome to our white town, obviously being a minority is even more reinforced by this which is a shame really," she wrote.
Cassie Entwistle said: "Oooh what a very white town. You got no people of colour there?"
Jessica Jordan commented the artwork was a "missed opportunity".
Another, Laura Geary, commented: "So there's not a single person of colour personality in your town you'd like to recognise?
"Driffield looks like such a diverse, welcoming place."
Others asked why prominent BAME people brought up in the area, such as professional footballer-turned-boxer Curtis Woodhouse, were not included.
"He does so much for the kids in the community, yet he's not worthy of being on your 'Wall of Fame'," Sarah Wilkinson wrote.
The mural has attracted praise from some.
Sarah Fawcett said: "Love how you have brought together the familiar faces of Driffield businesses and made something like this, think it is really thoughtful and personal to our town."
She hoped it would become a "permanent fixture".
Julia Ringrose commented: "Looks great and was being much admired as I walked past."
The town council said the panel depicted images of "well-known personalities" who work in or own shops in the town centre and was intended as a tribute to those businesses "which had been been ravaged by the pandemic".
It said it hoped it would attract people to the area and encourage them to patronise local independent businesses.
"This mural is an attempt to boost the town not to cause negative publicity," it added.