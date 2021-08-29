Hull crane repair part of city's maritime history project
- Published
Plans to restore a rare crane have been announced as part of the £27.5m scheme to showcase Hull's maritime attractions.
The remaining Scotch Derrick crane will be renovated and returned to a new position at the North End Shipyard.
The Arctic Corsair, Hull's last sidewinder trawler, is due to be moved to the site as a visitor attraction.
The crane is a survivor of the River Hull shipbuilding that ended in the 1990s, the council said.
The shipyard built both HMS Bounty, of 1789 mutiny-fame, and HMS Boreas that was once commanded by Horatio Nelson.
A specialist in historic engineering projects, Mona Lifting & Engineering, has been appointed by Hull City Council to restore it.
The 18-tonne crane is to be be dismantled in sections later this year before being renovated and returned to the site.
A new visitor centre is also to be built at the shipyard site when Arctic Corsair is berthed to remember more than 6,000 trawlermen from Hull estimated to have perished between 1835 and 1980.
The trawler is undergoing renovation in the city's Alexandra dock.
Built in nearby Beverley in 1960 it had a fishing career with a world-record catch and conflict and collision in the Cod Wars off Iceland in the 1970s.
The whole scheme is to see improvements made to Hull's Maritime Museum, the Dock Office Chambers, North End Shipyard along with the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship.
The money has been provided by the city council and lottery funding.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.