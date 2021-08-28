Hull city centre: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in a city centre in East Yorkshire.
Police said a black Kia Sportage car struck the pedestrian on Lowgate, in Hull's city centre at about 23:15 BST on Friday.
The collision caused fatal injuries to the pedestrian, Humberside Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to any taxi drivers parked at the nearby taxi rank, the force added.
