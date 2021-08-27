Jail for Hull man who destroyed girl's childhood with abuse
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for the indecent assault of a young teenage girl.
George Greaves, 62, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court, on Wednesday, for the grooming and sexual abuse of the girl in her early teens.
Greaves, of Summergangs Road, Hull was found guilty of four charges of indecent assault on a girl under 16.
Judge Nadim, sentencing Greaves, said he was "guilty of a catalogue of sexual abuse of a young victim".
"By your conduct, you have destroyed an important part of her childhood and left her life blighted", he added.
Det Con Victoria Taylor said the victim's mental scars would "continue and she will only now be able to start building her life and look to the future".
Det Con Taylor praised the victim for her "strength and fortitude" during a "long and difficult" case.
