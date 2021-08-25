North Ferriby: A63 driver fails roadside drug test after speeding at 135mph
A driver was arrested after a stolen car reached speeds of up to 135 mph on the A63 and he failed a drugs test.
The man, 26, from Doncaster was seen driving eastbound along the A63 at North Ferriby on Monday afternoon, said Humberside Police.
After he was stopped the vehicle was found to have been stolen and contained a weapon and large amount of cash.
He was arrested on suspicion of seven offences and remains in custody, the force said.
He was arrested for suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, money laundering, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without proper insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of what are suspected to be Class B drugs and the failure of a roadside drugs test.
