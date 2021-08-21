Man critically injured after fall from Bridlington hotel window
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from the second floor window of a hotel in Bridlington, police have said.
Humberside Police were called to The Hilderthorpe Hotel, on Hilderthorpe Road, at about 04:50 BST.
A scene guard is in place, and a tent has been put up over a section of pavement.
Police said an investigation had begun to establish the circumstances which led to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.
