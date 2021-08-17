Press Association's ex-racing specialist used job to win £10k bets
- Published
A former news agency racing specialist used his job to win £10,000 on bets by changing race results, a court heard.
Jack Bentham, 24, worked for the Press Association, now PA Media, in Howden, East Yorkshire, at the time of the offence in October 2018.
He pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position when he appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Prosecutor James Byatt said Bentham "manipulated race data to change the race results in his favour."
He told the court part of the national agency's business is setting the betting odds for bookmakers including Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
An investigation was launched after complaints from those bookmakers about "irregular betting activity" in Goole, East Yorkshire.
Mr Byatt said Bentham, from Market Weighton, East Yorkshire, won around £10,000 on a Paddy Power account.
The ex-racing specialist's defence solicitor, Nick Tubbs, said Bentham had a gambling problem from the age of 18.
He started working for the Press Association about a month before committing the offences between 13 and 22 October, the court heard.
Mr Tubbs said the 24-year-old accepted responsibility for the offences as he had now addressed his gambling issues.
Bentham, who was granted unconditional bail, is due to be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on 14 September.
