MP raises concerns over anti-social behaviour in Hull suburb
An MP has said she will raise concerns about crime rates in one of Hull's suburbs with government ministers.
Dame Diana Johnson held a street surgery in the Avenues area of the city after hearing that "people don't feel safe walking down the street".
The Labour MP said she wanted the government to review the current laws on anti-social behaviour.
Latest crime figures show 209 offences were recorded in the area in June, including 24 anti-social incidents.
In June 2020, 206 crimes were reported in the area, with 38 incidences of anti-social behaviour.
The Avenues is a popular residential area which lies just over a mile from Hull city centre.
Ms Johnson, MP for Hull North, said Avenues residents had raised concerns about street drinkers and drug use.
She added she had received reports of people being assaulted "in broad daylight" in a local park.
"Also a lot of concern about the number of people who have obviously got addiction problems who are up and down Princes Avenue. There are a lot of houses of multiple occupation in the area," she added.
"I think generally it's just that we've got to that tipping point and it's now what can we do? How can we bring everyone together to make sure we address some of the issues in this area?"
One woman told the BBC she was "afraid to go out" due to groups of people gathering on the streets.
"You can't walk anywhere without keeping your head down," she said.
Insp Craig Mattinson, from Humberside Police, said he understood the "concerns and frustrations" raised by residents.
"Over the last year, we have focused a lot of additional resource into the area to try and prevent anti-social and criminal behaviour and take action against offenders," he said.
"We have issued criminal behaviour orders against the most prolific offenders, have enforced tenancy and have made countless arrests for offences such as drug dealing, begging, robbery and anti-social behaviour."
