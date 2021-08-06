Hull Trains pension row Sunday strike called off
- Published
A planned strike by staff at Hull Trains on Sunday 8 August has been called off.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said it would continue to take other forms of industrial action, including a ban on overtime.
The dispute relates to disagreements over pension arrangements for staff at the company.
Hull Trains said it welcomed the union's decision and confirmed services would run as normal.
The RMT said its decision was to give it time to consider recent developments between it and the company.
However, planned strikes on 15, 22, and 29 August will proceed unless the dispute is resolved.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I would advise that the overtime and rest day working bans remain in place, as well as the intended strike days already scheduled to take place until further consideration has been given later next week."
Hull Trains said it would continue to engage with the RMT to try and reach an agreement.
