Humber Street Sesh: Hull music festival cancelled
- Published
Hull's biggest summer music event has been cancelled for 2021 due to "insurmountable obstacles and difficulties", organisers have said.
The Humber Street Sesh, which attracts crowds of more than 32,000 people, was due to take place on 17-19 September.
Festival organisers said the decision was made due to on-site flood barrier work, insurance problems and staffing self-isolation concerns.
They also blamed a "lack of government clarity" regarding large-scale events.
Organisers said the festival, which is held at the city's marina, would return for 2022, with ticketholders receiving refunds "in due course".
The event, which is known for championing emerging local artists and is supported by BBC Introducing, was also cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Sesh Events said: "With the current lack of clarity around operating large-scale events, staffing uncertainties arising from the 'pingdemic' and the inability to obtain insurance, it has proved too risky to go ahead."
Ongoing redevelopment work on the nearby A63 and flood defence barrier work preventing the use of Nelson Street and the marina's piers have also reduced the festival's usable space "significantly", it added.
Dave Mays, festival site director, said: "The Sesh team have been battling difficulties since the cancellation of the event last year and the financial loss incurred, which was compounded by a rejection for Cultural Recovery Funding, followed by the current state of uncertainty and risk surrounding operating large-scale events and the final blow of festival site problems."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.