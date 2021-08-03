BBC News

Abdullah Balouchi death: Four men jailed for 'senseless' street killing

Published
image sourceHumberside Police
image captionPeter Balog (left), Khalid Aadan (centre) and Mohamed Aadan (right) - Abdirahman Aadan is not pictured

Four men have been jailed for the "senseless" killing of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Hull.

Abdullah Balouchi was found fatally injured on Peel Street in October 2020.

Abdirahman Aadan, 18, from Hull, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 17 years. He can only now be named as he was aged 17 when convicted.

Peter Balog, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted murder and was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years at Hull Crown Court earlier.

Khalid Aadan, 19, of Pendrill Street, Hull and Mohamed Aadan, 20, of the same address, were each sentenced to 10 years detention in a young offenders institute after being convicted of manslaughter.

image sourceHumberside Police
image captionAbdullah Balouchi died in hospital on 7 October 2020

During a trial earlier this year, the court heard a group chased college student Mr Balouchi for around a minute before he was cornered and stabbed.

Det Supt Robert Clark said, "Whilst these convictions and lengthy sentences will not bring back Abdullah, I hope they will provide the Balouchi family with some sense of closure as they continue to grieve for their loved one.

"Abdullah's murder was a senseless act bringing the most violent of crime onto the streets of Hull."

The police investigation into the killing is to continue as there are still outstanding suspects, said the force.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.