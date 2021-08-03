Abdullah Balouchi death: Four men jailed for 'senseless' street killing
- Published
Four men have been jailed for the "senseless" killing of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Hull.
Abdullah Balouchi was found fatally injured on Peel Street in October 2020.
Abdirahman Aadan, 18, from Hull, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 17 years. He can only now be named as he was aged 17 when convicted.
Peter Balog, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted murder and was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years at Hull Crown Court earlier.
Khalid Aadan, 19, of Pendrill Street, Hull and Mohamed Aadan, 20, of the same address, were each sentenced to 10 years detention in a young offenders institute after being convicted of manslaughter.
During a trial earlier this year, the court heard a group chased college student Mr Balouchi for around a minute before he was cornered and stabbed.
Det Supt Robert Clark said, "Whilst these convictions and lengthy sentences will not bring back Abdullah, I hope they will provide the Balouchi family with some sense of closure as they continue to grieve for their loved one.
"Abdullah's murder was a senseless act bringing the most violent of crime onto the streets of Hull."
The police investigation into the killing is to continue as there are still outstanding suspects, said the force.
