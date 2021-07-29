Ashby Ville: Police name boy who drowned in lake at nature reserve
- Published
Police have named a teenage boy who drowned in a lake at a North Lincolnshire nature reserve.
Kai Gardner-Pugh, 14, died after getting into difficulty in the water at the Ashby Ville site in Scunthorpe on Tuesday.
Humberside Police said his family is being supported by specially trained officers as they "grieve and come to terms with their loss".
The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor said officers are keen to trace a man who was described as wearing a black polo shirt and grey denim shorts with white hair and a beard as they believe he may hold "key information".
There have been a number of drownings across England in July as hot weather settled across much of the country.
Emergency services and safety charities have warned people not to swim in open water during the recent hot weather.
