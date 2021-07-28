Social media pet photos could encourage thefts, police boss warns
Posting photos of pets on social media could make them a target for thieves, a police boss has warned.
Dog owners in particular could unwittingly reveal information which puts them at risk, Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison said.
Animal thefts have increased during the pandemic as the price of pets and the demand for them has risen.
Charities have said criminals are taking advantage of the situation.
Mr Evison said: "It is really difficult for people, [but] I think there are things we can do as individuals to keep our pets secure.
"You wouldn't put on Facebook you were going on holiday so someone could see your house was empty.
"And it's the same with pets," he said.
"You can understand people's love for their pet - but pets are quite expensive, particularly dogs, and we need to be more vigilant," he added.
The results of a BBC freedom of information request showed that five policing areas, including Humberside, saw a double-digit increase in the number of dog thefts reported between January and July 2020, compared with the previous year.
"Since the first lockdown began we have seen a huge increase in demand for dogs, and with that the prices have gone up too", Claire Wilson-Leary, from Dogs Trust animal charity, said.
"So, it's no surprise criminals might look to take advantage of the situation for their own gain."
Mr Evison and Ms Wilson-Leary are also backing efforts to see dog theft defined as a specific crime.
At present, dogs are classed as "property" under the Theft Act 1968.
Ms Wilson-Leary said the current legislation "doesn't reflect the emotional impact of when a dog is stolen from a family".
Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised to review the issue of pet theft and what future enforcement might look like.
