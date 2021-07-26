BBC News

Hull's landmarks recreated in vivid embroidery

image captionArtist Erin Ledsom graduated from The Royal School of Needlework in London earlier in July

Some of Hull's best-known landmarks and objects have been recreated by a needlework graduate using traditional hand embroidery.

Artist Erin Ledsom's large embroidered works include the Humber Bridge, The Deep aquarium, The Polar Bear music venue and the city's cream-coloured telephone boxes.

image captionHer pieces, ranging from A4 in size to more than 1m (3.2ft) in length, are inspired by her home city

The artist, who recently graduated from The Royal School of Needlework in London, has seen two of her pieces go on display at the Ferens Art Gallery and The Deep.

image captionHer embroidery of The Deep is on display at the aquarium
image captionAn A3-sized embroidery depicts Hull's chip spice seasoning, Dead Bod graffiti and The Polar Bear music venue

Ms Ledsom, from Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, said: "I've always loved embroidery ever since my grandma taught me to stitch."

She said she wanted to "make residents feel proud of their home and for others to see the city in a new light".

image captionMs Ledsom also uses other materials such as straws, pipe cleaners and pom poms in her work
image captionThe artist describes the art form as "relaxing and good for your mental health"
image captionThe graduate says she would like to see more youngsters take up embroidery

