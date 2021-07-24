Goole WW2 bomb: M62 closed as Army prepares to detonate device
A section of motorway has been closed as Army bomb experts prepare to detonate a live World War Two bomb found on a housing development.
The unexploded 500lb (227kg) device was discovered on the new-build estate in Goole, East Yorkshire, on Thursday.
Eight homes have been evacuated and the M62 has been shut in both directions between junctions 35 and 37.
Humberside Police said detonation expected to take place some time after 13:30 BST.
'Got out quickly'
John Sharpe, site manager of the Beal Homes development, said he received a call from workers just after midday on Thursday.
"They didn't know what they'd dug up at first and a guy went down into the hole because we thought it was a metal pipe.
"As he uncovered it he realised it was a bomb and got out pretty quickly," he said.
Mr Sharpe said the bomb was believed to have been dropped by a Lancaster bomber during a crash-landing.
Residents in the surrounding area have been asked to remain indoors, and local businesses ordered to close until the bomb has been neutralised.
An extended cordon, which came into force at 20:00 on Friday, remains in place.
The east and westbound carriageways of the M62 were closed and a section of the A614 was also shut along with a number of minor roads.
A no-fly zone above the area has also been imposed.
The bomb's location also forced the cancellation of Goole's Parkrun, which organisers had hoped would resume on Saturday after months of being on hold due to Covid restrictions.
Posting on Facebook, they said: "After all these months waiting it is very disappointing to have to bring you this news but hopefully we will be all systems go next week."
Police have warned people to expect travel disruption in the area for much of Saturday.
