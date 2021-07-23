Hull East Park Splash Pad reopens after eight-year gap
A refurbished children's water play area in Hull is to officially reopen after an eight-year closure.
The £850,000 Splash Pad in East Park features over 40 water jets, seating areas and a new toilet block.
The play area replaces a pool which was closed in 2013 after a sickness bug outbreak.
Hull City Council said all the "health and safety anxieties" concerning the former pool attraction had been replaced and resolved.
Sessions for the Splash Pad on Holderness Road, which reopens to the public on Saturday between 10:00 and 18:00 BST can be booked online.
A limited number of walk-in slots will also be made available.
Councillor Rosie Nicola, portfolio holder for environmental services at Hull City Council, said: "We've taken away all the health and safety anxieties, the water is free-flowing and doesn't pool at all with this system.
"This is totally safe and totally fun."
