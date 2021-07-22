Fake carers jailed for £196k life savings scam
A couple who posed as carers to con an elderly man out of £196,000 from his life savings have each been jailed for four years and nine months.
Steven Kantecki, 44, and his wife Sarah, 39, embarked upon a lavish spending spree at the man's expense between April 2019 and September 2020.
Both denied theft but were found guilty after a trial at Hull Crown Court.
Humberside Police said the "cunning" pair manipulated the pensioner into trusting them as his carers.
Steven Kantecki, of Westgate, Bridlington, and his wife lured the vulnerable man into "a false sense of security", the force said.
They used his money to by "excessive amounts of designer goods" over the course of an eleven-month period.
Det Sgt David Porteus said the pair had shown "no regret" for their actions but he hoped Wednesday's sentencing would "provide the victim's family with some comfort in knowing that they can no longer cause harm to vulnerable people in the community".
He appealed for other fraud victims to come forward.
"Sometimes people may feel embarrassed that they fell for a scam and choose not to report fraud or seek advice about it," he said.
"Please remember that anyone can be a victim of fraud. Fraudsters constantly reinvent themselves to find new ways of tricking people."
Sarah Kantecki, of Ramshill Road, Scarborough, was also convicted of perverting the course of justice.
