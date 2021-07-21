Covid: Cleethorpes man's family issue jab plea after his death
- Published
The family of a 51-year-old man who died with Covid after opting not to be vaccinated are pleading with people to have their jabs.
Glenn Barratt, from Cleethorpes, is thought to have contracted the virus at a venue while watching England play against Croatia at Euro 2020.
All over 50s had been offered a jab by mid-April, but Ken Meech, Mr Barratt's cousin, said he chose not to have it.
Mr Meech said his cousin told nurses he regretted his decision.
"What we've gone through, and with Glenn deciding not to have the vaccine, and then saying he wished he had - we would encourage as many people as possible to have [it]."
He said Mr Barratt's father had also previously contracted coronavirus, but had been double-jabbed.
"He really wasn't that ill - so we believe it works," he added.
Mr Meech said his cousin was an avid Grimsby Town supporter, but had contracted the disease while cheering on England.
"He was out with his football team he helped coach and a few days later a few of them developed symptoms," he said.
He said his cousin - who he described as a "much-loved gentle giant" - became seriously ill and ended up in hospital.
"He did say to the nurse that he wished he'd had the jabs - and that was just before he was put into an induced coma," Mr Meech said.
"It's really sad and as a family we are trying to deal with that."
Mr Barratt's funeral is due to take place next week.
North East Lincolnshire, which covers Grimsby and Cleethorpes, recorded 1,018 cases per 100,000 people in the week 11 Jul-17 Jul. The average rate in England was 483 cases per 100,000.
Just over 80% of people in the region have had a first vaccine dose, with 65% having had both.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.