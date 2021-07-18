Snaith death: Man charged over David Sugden killing
A man has been charged with killing a 51-year-old man who was found dead at a property in East Yorkshire.
David Sugden was found at the address in Market Place, Snaith, at 00:30 BST on Friday, by emergency services called to deal with a disturbance.
Rhys Collington, 21, from Snaith, has been charged with manslaughter. An 18-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released without charge.
Mr Collington is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor of Humberside Police said: "Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents.
"If you see our officers, please come and speak to them if you have any concerns."
