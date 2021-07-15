Covid: Hull NHS trust salutes staff effort in pandemic
An NHS trust which treated the UK's first Covid-19 cases has produced a commemorative coin to thank its staff for their work during the pandemic.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust has produced more than 10,000 coins and staff have also been given an extra day's leave.
Its staff treated the UK's first two confirmed Covid cases in January 2020.
Trust director Simon Nearney said: "We owe a massive debt of gratitude to our staff for all they have done."
Mr Nearney said: "No token or gesture could ever encapsulate our pride to have these remarkable people working for our organisation."
One of the recipients was Lucy Vere, who is head of learning and development at the trust.
She said: "The words on the back of the medal are perfect, they recognise each and every one, whether in full PPE or those staff that work behind the scenes.
"It doesn't just take doctors and nurses to run a hospital."
For some, sadly it wasn't enough
The coin reads: "On January 29th 2020, our staff treated the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK. In the year that followed, 12,000 of our people supported 38,000 others who contracted the disease. For some, sadly it wasn't enough. They will be dearly missed by their families and always remembered by us."
The trust runs the Hull Royal Infirmary, Castle Hill Hospital, the Eye Hospital and Hull Women and Children's Hospital and has almost 9,000 staff.
It was on the evening of 29 January 2020 that two patients were taken from a hotel in York to the regional infectious diseases unit at Castle Hill Hospital, near Hull.
The 23-year-old University of York student and his 50-year-old mother- who had flown to the UK from Wuhan in China a week earlier - were this country's first two confirmed coronavirus cases.
For Ms Vere and her colleagues that was the start of a long, difficult period during which one of her roles was to look after the staff's mental wellbeing.
"We knew we were going to lose colleagues this year, with Covid we knew it was going to impact," she said.
After such a stressful time Ms Vere welcomedthe trust's gesture of an extra day's leave , saying she would be "encouraging people to usefully waste their time on a day off".
"I would like to say a big 'thank you' to the hospitals and the whole NHS," she added.
