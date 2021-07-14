New Waltham severed foot: Police seek help from female amputees
Police have made a "very strange" appeal to trace female amputees as they try to solve the mystery of a severed foot found on a path.
The body part was found by a dog walker in New Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, in April 2019.
The owner of the foot has never been found despite DNA analysis but Humberside Police now believe it may be medical waste following an operation.
The force is asking women who have had a left foot removed to come forward.
The body part was found on a path, near the old railway track at Louth Road.
It was believed to have belonged to a woman over the age of 16 and about 5ft 2in (1.6m) tall, police said at the time.
Despite more than two years of extensive investigations, including searches of missing people records, forensic testing and DNA analysis, no match has been found.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis, from Humberside Police, said the force was looking into the possibility the foot could have come from clinical waste after an operation.
He added: "Although this must seem a very strange request we are now appealing for any female in the Humberside Police Force area and Lincolnshire that has had a medical procedure to remove her left foot since 2014 to contact us."
Police officers have been working with the NHS to narrow down possible matches, but the force hopes people who have had private medical procedures will also come forward.
Any call "will be treated with the utmost respect and privacy", Mr Curtis added.
