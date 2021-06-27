Holderness: Man arrested after cyclist killed in crash with car
- Published
A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash involving a car in East Yorkshire.
It happened at about 21:00 BST on Saturday on the A1033, between Ottringham and Patrington in Holderness, said Humberside Police.
A Nissan Duke hit the bike and ended up in a ditch, said the force. The male rider died at the scene.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the legal limit.
He remains in custody and officers are appealing for any information.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.