Humberside Police grooming gang inquiry appeals for witnesses
- Published
A police force has appealed for witnesses amid reports it was winding down a two-year investigation into organised sexual abuse of children.
Humberside Police said 34 people had been arrested or interviewed since the launch of Operation Marksman, but the inquiry had only led to one conviction.
One woman told the Hull Daily Mail she was given drink and drugs and raped by groups of men from the age of 13.
The force said it was an "extremely large and complex investigation".
A report in the local newspaper claimed the force was scaling back its inquiry after detectives were unable to gather enough evidence to prosecute alleged abusers.
Its coverage said six victims had come forward to report being assaulted, raped or trafficked by a suspected child grooming ring.
Det Supt Laura Koscikiewicz said the inquiry began after two teenage girls reported they were abused in Hull between 2017 and 2019.
"We have carried out extensive inquiries from the moment the disclosures were made to us and explored every possible line of inquiry to date, to build a strong case to take to the Crown Prosecution Service," she said.
"These inquiries also reached beyond the initial two victims, with a wider scope of safeguarding the public and any other victims of child sexual exploitation."
Ms Koscikiewicz said one person had been convicted of sexual offences against four victims and that a number of people had been charged with sexual offences, drug supply offences and money laundering.
"Should any new pieces of information come to light in relation to this case, it will be treated extremely seriously and investigated to determine whether this builds on the evidence we currently have," she added.
