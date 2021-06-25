Corey Dobbe death: Reward for help finding Moise Djuku
A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward has been offered to help find a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed in Hull.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was found injured on Harleston Close, Hull, on the night of 13 June and died a short time later.
Officers are looking for Moise Djuku, who is thought to be in the Hull area and is featured in CCTV images released by police.
The reward is offered for information that would lead to his arrest.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, with a third person held for an undisclosed offence.
All three have been released under investigation.
Mr Dobbe's family recently appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Humberside Police.
His brother, Anthony Dobbe, believes someone "knows where his killer is" and said: "I just want justice and the person to be caught because, at the end of the day, my big brother's gone."
Mr Dobbe's girlfriend Zoe described him as the love of her life and said: "There was no bad words to say about him. He was always there for everybody."
