BBC News

Corey Dobbe stabbing: Murder arrests over Hull street death

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionCorey Dobbe was seriously injured in the stabbing and died a short time later

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a man who was fatally injured in a street stabbing.

Corey Dobbe, 23, was found wounded on Harleston Close, Hull, on the night of 13 June and died a short time later.

A third person was arrested, Humberside Police said, but the force did not disclose details of the suspected offence.

All three have been released under investigation.

Detectives, who believe Mr Dobbe knew his attacker, are still trying to trace a man seen in CCTV images released by officers last week.

image copyrightHumberside Police
image captionOfficers say they want to identify and speak to the man pictured in connection with Mr Dobbe's death

Mr Dobbe's family have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.

His brother, Anthony Dobbe, believes someone "knows where his killer is" and said: "I just want justice and the person to be caught because, at the end of the day, my big brother's gone."

He described his older brother as his "idol" and a father figure who was "always there" for him.

Mr Dobbe's girlfriend Zoe described him as the love of her life and said: "There was no bad words to say about him. He was always there for everybody."

image captionMr Dobbe's girlfriend, Zoe, and his younger brother Anthony appealed for witnesses to come forward

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.