Corey Dobbe stabbing: Murder arrests over Hull street death
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a man who was fatally injured in a street stabbing.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was found wounded on Harleston Close, Hull, on the night of 13 June and died a short time later.
A third person was arrested, Humberside Police said, but the force did not disclose details of the suspected offence.
All three have been released under investigation.
Detectives, who believe Mr Dobbe knew his attacker, are still trying to trace a man seen in CCTV images released by officers last week.
Mr Dobbe's family have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.
His brother, Anthony Dobbe, believes someone "knows where his killer is" and said: "I just want justice and the person to be caught because, at the end of the day, my big brother's gone."
He described his older brother as his "idol" and a father figure who was "always there" for him.
Mr Dobbe's girlfriend Zoe described him as the love of her life and said: "There was no bad words to say about him. He was always there for everybody."
