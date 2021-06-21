Scunthorpe man charged with murder after woman found dead
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire.
Sophie Cartlidge, 39, was found fatally injured on Baldwin Avenue in Bottesford, Scunthorpe, shortly after 09:00 GMT on Friday.
Humberside Police said no weapons were involved, but she had suffered "significant injuries".
Andrew Grimes, 37, of Temple Road, Scunthorpe, is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor said: "Our thoughts remain with Sophie's family and loved ones who continue to be supported by our specialist trained officer at this sad time.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.
"Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents, if you see our officers please come and speak them if you have any concerns."
