Withernsea Lighthouse to host daily pebble photo exhibition
A poet who has taken hundreds of photos of pebbles found on a beach is hosting an exhibition showing some of his favourites.
Dean Wilson, from Hull, has been cataloguing his intriguing finds from Withernsea beach for almost two years.
His "pebble of the day" series has seen him gain thousands of Twitter followers, some of whom have gone on to write their own poems about the snaps.
Photos from the series are to be displayed at Withernsea Lighthouse.
"I'm really pleased with it," Mr Wilson said, setting up the exhibition at the lighthouse. "I love it. People get involved and write poems about the pebbles, do collages and sketches. It's great fun."
So far, Mr Wilson has taken 689 photos of interesting pebbles, sharing them every day to his almost 13,000 followers.
Admitting he doesn't know why it became so popular, he added: "It's a simple idea and who doesn't like a beautiful pebble with maybe a face on, or strange markings. Everyone picks up pebbles when they're on the beach."
Mr Wilson's four-month exhibition starts on Monday at the lighthouse where he volunteers.
Many of the 24 photos he is displaying were taken just a few hundred metres away on the beach.
In his quest to bring smiles to people's faces, Mr Wilson is also showing work from Dr Karen Turner - a textile artist he said "inspired" him.
Dr Turner created a quilt featuring the first 50 pictures in the series, something Mr Wilson previously said was his "pride and joy".
"I'm in awe of what she can do with a needle and thread, it's sensational," he added.
Mr Wilson said he sometimes takes his favourite pebbles home, but once he reaches 1,000 daily photos he might "set them free on Withernsea beach".
"Sometimes when I've come back, I've found them again. Maybe they wanted to be taken home."
The free exhibition runs until the end of October.
