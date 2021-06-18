Corey Dobbe: Stab victim's family appeal to identify killer
- Published
The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in a street have urged people to help identify his killer.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was found injured on Harleston Close, Hull, on Sunday night and died a short time later.
His brother Anthony described him as his "idol" and said someone "knows where his killer is".
Police believe Mr Dobbe and his attacker knew each other and have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to over his death.
'Kind, generous, genuine'
Anthony Dobbe said: "Please help us to find who has done this to my big brother.
"He was everything to me and someone has taken him from us. He was the kindest person I know and he was always there for me. He was my rock and my idol.
"Somebody knows where his killer is. Please help us to find him."
Mr Dobbe's girlfriend Zoe described him as the "love of my life".
"He was always there for me, he was so kind, generous and genuine. He was the best type of person. This shouldn't have been allowed to happen.
"Anyone with any information, no matter how small, please don't hesitate about contacting the police."
Humberside Police said officers had received a large response to earlier appeals and were following up on new lines of inquiry.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis added: "I would make a direct appeal for the man shown in these CCTV images to come forward.
"This is the most serious of offences and we will stop at nothing to identify and locate you."
