Covid: Hull twins, 92, reunited after lockdown separation
- Published
Twins aged 92 who were separated for the first time in more than 70 years due to the coronavirus pandemic have said they are "full of joy" after being reunited.
Minnie Walsh and Patrick Speed couldn't meet because they lived in different units of the same Hull care home.
The pair are now able to spend time together after both received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.
"We were born together and we are back together," Mr Speed said.
'Great to see him'
Coronavirus precautions at the Saltshouse Haven care home meant Ms Walsh and Mr Speed were unable to see each other.
Before the pandemic, the twins had only been apart during a two-year period when Mr Speed was in India during World War Two.
"Life is back to normal now as we've always been together and always lived close together," he said .
Ms Walsh added: "We cried when we saw each other. We accepted it, as we had to, but it's great to see him again. We are full of joy to be back together after such a long year."
It was a moment which also brought tears to the eyes of staff at the care home.
Liza Beukes, managing director of parent company We Care Group, said: "Minnie and Patrick's reunion was a very emotional moment.
"As soon as we learned that Minnie and Patrick were twins living in the same home but separate units, we decided to move them together. A very much needed moment of joy after such a long and difficult year for our residents," she said.
The care home's activity coordinator Chantelle Musgrove added: "It was really nice to see, I didn't expect everyone to cry. It was nice to know they have normality."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.