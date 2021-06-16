Cleethorpes beach: Marsh cleared after 'unexploded bomb' found
- Published
A section of a beach has been closed off after a suspected unexploded bomb was found.
Humberside Police said officers were called to the marshland end of Cleethorpes Beach near the Buck Beck Beach Bench at about 11:00 BST.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is assessing the situation, police said, with the surrounding area closed off as a precautionary measure.
Beach-goers are told to avoid the salt marsh while investigations take place.
Jim Wright, who lives in Cleethorpes, was bird watching in the area when police officers arrived.
"There's a path which goes right across the centre of the salt marsh, somebody was walking along, spotted it and reported it to police," he said.
"The first police officer said it was a suspicious device, another thought it was a World War Two hand grenade and they were cordoning the area off."
In May 2020, the wreckage of a World War Two aeroplane, believed to be an RAF Bristol Beaufighter, was discovered on the beach 76 years after it crash landed.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.