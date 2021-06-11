John Taylor bell foundry fined over lead exposure
- Published
Britain's last traditional bell foundry has been fined £13,333 after workers were exposed to potentially harmful lead dust during restoration work.
The men were carrying out repairs at St Peter's Church in Barton-upon-Humber on behalf of the John Taylor Bell Foundry when the incident happened.
Grimsby Magistrates' Court heard three men were exposed to the lead dust while restoring paintwork in the bell tower.
The foundry was fined after it admitted breaching health and safety laws.
Prosecutor Alan Hughes said English Heritage, which runs the church, had warned the Loughborough-based foundry that lead paint might be present prior to work starting in March 2019.
He said tests had been carried out, but despite the warning the foundry instructed the men to begin their work before receiving the results.
The workmen used power tools to remove rust and loose paint, he told the court.
Mr Hughes said during the work the men wore only cotton overalls, which they took home to wash.
He added that the facemasks they wore were not "face-fit tested" and that neither shower nor bathing facilities were provided at the site.
When the test results came back 10 days later indicating there was lead present at the site, the work was halted, he said.
Blood tests were carried out on the three men and two were found to have "slightly elevated blood lead levels", Mr Hughes said.
However, he said the company's "failure to put in place any control measures" had exposed all three to the risk of "ill-health effects" such as kidney damage and infertility.
John Taylor & Co has been at the same site since 1859, but can trace its heritage back to the 14th Century.
On behalf of the company, Alex Radley said the firm had taken a number of steps since the incident, including employing a specialist health and safety team to review its existing procedures.
Imposing the fine and ordering the company to pay £469.90 in costs, District Judge Daniel Curtis said: "I find it impressive that even though they fell short in March 2019 they have not fallen short over many years, considering what must be extraordinarily difficult and complicated feats of engineering in removing fragile old objects from church towers and other old buildings, but fall short they did."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.