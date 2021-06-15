Corey Jacob Dobbe named as Hull stabbing victim
- Published
A 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the street has been named by police.
Corey Jacob Dobbe was found injured on Harleston Close, Hull, on Sunday night where, despite medical treatment, he died a short time later.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said it was believed Mr Dobbe and his attacker were known to each other and that there was no wider threat to the public.
He urged witnesses to get in touch with Humberside Police.
Det Ch Insp Curtis added: "If you have not yet spoken to us but believe you may know something that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, it may assist us with our inquiries.
"Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out inquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community."
