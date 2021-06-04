Plans for Cleethorpes giant white palm tree sculpture shelved
Plans for a controversial 72ft (22m) white palm tree sculpture in Cleethorpes have been abandoned.
The sculpture was part of wider plans for a £600,000 revamp of the resort's North Promenade, and was given the go-ahead in March 2020.
North East Lincolnshire Council leader Philip Jackson said the plans had been hit by Covid-related delays and escalating costs.
He said the council also wanted to take a "fresh look" at its tourism offer.
"This last year has changed the focus of many people and businesses, as well as our own," he said.
The sculpture was the brainchild of artist Wolfgang Weilederan, who said it would serve as a "warning for the future" on climate change.
It was also hoped the sculpture, which was to form the centrepiece of an open air art gallery, featuring painted shop shutters and illuminations, would boost visitor numbers.
However, critics questioned the link between tropical trees and the Lincolnshire resort, with some residents describing it as a "laughing stock".
Mr Jackson added: "The white palm was certainly a talking point, but ultimately... [had] become unviable for us to deliver."
The authority said it was now working on a masterplan to regenerate the resort over the next decade and was encouraging people to get involved.