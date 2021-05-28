Man with speech aid uses new Yorkshire accent after appeal
- Published
A man who appealed for Yorkshire voices to replace his American-sounding speech aid has spoken with his new accent.
Richie Cottingham, who has cerebral palsy, asked people to come forward to add their voices to his computer.
More than 35 people recorded their voices for the 26-year-old, who lives near Howden, East Yorkshire, with three chosen accents being blended together.
Speaking in his new accent, he said he had cried when he first used the voice, adding: "Now I am a Yorkshireman".
Mr Cottingham launched his appeal earlier this year, hoping to find men in their early-20s with a subtle East Yorkshire accent.
He said he wanted to have his own voice after his speech aid "sounded American". He said: "A generic voice is not my identity."
Using his new accent, he added: "It feels awesome and I love it.
"Everyone has been really excited. I think it will take people time to get used to hearing the new me."
'Happy tears'
Jake Thompson, who recorded his voice for Mr Cottingham to consider, said he wanted to help out because it would be "a lovely thing to do".
He added: "It's something we all take for granted to speak and all have our own accents and voices."
Mr Cottingham thanked the dozens of people who came forward to volunteer their voices before using a mix of three people to create his own, unique accent.
"It made me cry on Tuesday when I heard it for the first time. Many happy tears," he added.
