Two cockerels dumped 'like rubbish' in Driffield layby
- Published
Two cockerels, thought to be unwanted pets, have been rescued after being dumped "like rubbish" in a layby.
The RSPCA said it was the third time cockerels had been left in the same spot at Bracey Bridge in Driffield, East Yorkshire.
Another cockerel was found at the same location in January and two others in March, the animal charity said.
Animal rescuer Laura Barber said people may be copying others in dumping unwanted birds at the site.
"It is disgusting that people buy them as pets and then decide to discard them like rubbish," she said.
The lice-infested birds were found huddled in a tree by a member of the public earlier this month.
They are being looked after by the RSPCA's York, Harrogate and District branch and will then be handed to a specialist keeper.
The charity said abandoning cockerels was not uncommon as they could become noisy and aggressive.
Ms Barber said: "They have their own individual personalities and can be friendly and quite tame, so it's really worth putting in time and patience to get more out of them and really enjoy them.
"But before deciding to keep chickens of any kind it's important to consider whether you have the knowledge, time, facilities, money and commitment needed to care for them.
"For people who would like to keep hens, we would ask them to always consider re-homing rescue hens, and avoid hatching them themselves from eggs, as you can't be sure of the gender and may find yourself with cockerels instead."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.