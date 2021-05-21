Hull drug dealer who made indecent images of children jailed
A drug dealer who admitted making indecent images of children has been jailed for more than three years.
Karl Davis, 40, was arrested at his home in Flanders Road, Hull, after police linked his email and computer IP address with the downloaded images.
Officers then found traces of cocaine and cannabis at the property.
Davis, who changed his name from Gary Overton three weeks ago, admitted drugs supply and possession charges and making indecent images of children.
He was arrested in June last year by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) who carried out the investigation.
Davis appeared at Hull Crown Court where he was sentenced for supplying Class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He was ordered to serve a total of three years and eight months in jail and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.
He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
The NCA said when officers searched Davis' home, they found him to have one ounce of cocaine and found scales with traces of cocaine and tetra hydro cannabinol, or THC, which is the principal psychoactive compound of cannabis.
His mobile phone was later found to contain 40 indecent images of children and it showed he had exchanged text messages with many people interested in buying drugs.
He had arranged meetings and provided bank account details for payments to be made.
Stuart Cobb, NCA investigations manager, said: "Offenders who view child sex abuse images are directly responsible for more and more children being abused.
"They fuel real-world abuse and torment of children whose lives are harmed beyond description.
"As well as posing a threat to children, Davis was a drug dealer involved in crimes that drive violence and exploitation throughout the UK."
