Cannabis growers 'digging up roads to steal power'
Criminals running cannabis factories are using "fake" labourers to dig up roads and illegally tap into the electricity supply, police have said.
Officers in North Lincolnshire noticed streets were being excavated then filled in once power had been connected.
Humberside Police said the people doing the work were often victims of modern slavery.
Det Insp Tom Kelly added the tactic was "incredibly dangerous".
The force has seized about 1,200 plants with an approximate street value of £270,000 from Grimsby over the past 18 months and also recently discovered a large grow in nearby Scunthorpe.
Det Insp Kelly said during these operations they had spotted the new technique to steal electricity.
He added: "What this means is that those running the factories are digging up the roads, posing as legitimate workers, and then refilling the roads back in as if nothing has been done, once they have managed to tap into the power supply.
"Not only is the abstraction of electricity in this way incredibly dangerous for those living on the street, often these criminals are exploiting vulnerable people through modern day slavery to complete the work for them, which we won't accept."
Det Insp Kelly said signs to look out for were unmarked vans with workers wearing unbranded hi-vis wear as they carried out work on the street.
He added: "They may ask you to move your vehicle, or they might work extremely close to your car in order not to raise a direct concern and then you may see late night activity at an address with items being removed.
"The work will involve digging a hole and very quickly re-covering it as though nothing has happened."
