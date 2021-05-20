Humber Bridge: 'Wellbeing' volunteers wish to expand patrols
- Published
A mental health charity which runs patrols on the Humber Bridge to support people in distress says it aims increase its presence on the crossing.
The bridge's footpaths were closed for four weeks after a number of suicides.
During the closure, which ended on 6 May, further CCTV was installed, new signage offering support was put up and a nearby "wellbeing hub" established.
Mental health charity workers say they have helped four people on the bridge since the reopening.
The Bearded Fishermen charity said it currently operates wellbeing checks on the 1.4 mile-long (2.2km) bridge five nights a week, but wants to move to a nightly patrol.
The bridge is currently open to pedestrians and cyclists between 05:00-21:00, with those wishing to cross outside these hours needing to register with the bridge authorities beforehand.
A BBC reporter joined three volunteers from the Bearded Fishermen charity on a recent evening walk across the bridge, with the volunteers stopping to speak to a man who appeared distressed.
He was taken back to the hub for a "chat in comfortable surroundings", the volunteers said.
Mick Leyland, from the charity, said: "We came to a quiet room, we had a chat about the issues that were bringing him to the bridge in the first place.
"It's that little bit of sense that someone's there for them, we've had a good chat and he's on the way home - for us it's a good result."
The hub, situated in the Humber Bridge Country Park, is also staffed by volunteers from the charity Mind, with Bearded Fishermen looking to increase their group of volunteers further.
Lauren Sheriff, a patrol volunteer, said: "A lot of us have had our own problems with mental health, so we've got that understanding.
"Tonight it could have been a completely different outcome, so it proves why we give up our time and do what we do."
If you've been affected by issues raised in this story, sources of support are available via the BBC Action Line here.
