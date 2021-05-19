Hull awarded culture cash for historic Whitefriargate
A Hull street which saw the beginnings of the English Civil War has been awarded a £100,000 grant to help bring it "back from the brink".
Whitefriargate leads from Queen Victoria Square to the Old Town area.
It was here Charles I was refused entry to the city in 1642, leading to the first shots of the Civil War.
Hull City Council has been given the money to develop new commissions, performances and exhibitions aimed at revitalising the street.
An immersive soundscape will be created by local artist Jez Riley French, in September, celebrating the street's subcultures and the sound of the environment.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive at Historic England, said the programme was a new way of "bringing high streets back from the brink".
Whitefriargate was one of the city's major shopping areas but has been badly hit by the retail downturn.
It is hoped the money will help celebrate the street's role in Hull's social and political history and as a commercial centre.
The grant is part of a three-year cultural programme led by Heritage England to make high streets more attractive and vibrant, said the council.
Among other events the Silver Festival aims to show the sparkle and skills of silversmithing.
As a pilot project Whitefriargate has already hosted an exhibition during Black History Month.
